Garmin's biggest rival is now the cheapest it's ever been; the Wahoo Elemnt Ace is challenging for the GPS crown on features and now price tag

Earlier we spotted a Garmin 1050 on sale, not that surprising given it's age now, but it's only been nearly a year since the Wahoo Elemnt Ace was launched, and it continues to compete for the top spot among GPS bike computers.

Deals on new kit are rare and this is only the second time such a great deal has been offered on the Elemnt Ace, and both times have been unexpected due to the rarity of discounts on new tech, so we don't expect this offer to last long.

If you've been hesitating about making a purchase, now is probably a good time to decide before the gifting season, as it's likely to sell out quickly.

Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was £549.00 Now £466.49 at Amazon

The Wahoo Elemnt Ace has been one of the most talked-about bike computers, going toe-to-toe with the Garmin Edge 1050 in terms of features and data collation capability, and, assuming you already have one of the best power meters, it's tricky to decide between them.

The brand's flagship model initially stole the limelight thanks to its unique features, namely because it was the first of its kind to have a 'wind sensor' on board and because of its size.

It is large, with our reviewer Joe Baker sharing a great size comparison image when he first got to grips with the unit back in December last year.

However, size does bring several benefits to the user, such as up to a claimed 30 hours of use between charges, making this ideal for ultra-athletes.

Even if you're not riding for 30 hours in one go, but rather in stages, the Elemnt Ace could last a good couple of weeks of riding, as it would for me. As someone who has the inability to remember when I last charged my bike's electrical components, this hefty battery life would be incredibly useful.

Another perk of size is the screen's clarity. I've officially become that person who needs to take reading glasses on rides to see more than just basic directions and data. Eliminating that cargo would be incredibly helpful.

On test, Joe also commented on how easy it was to get up and ride with the unit, again challenging Garmin for intuitive use.

We're still waiting for a longer-term review to test the usefulness of the aero (wind) sensor, but even without it, this is a great unit. While the large size may not be everyone's cup of tea, the early bird Amazon savings could well clinch the deal for you.