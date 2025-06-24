Early Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deal - Garmin Edge 1040 drops to its lowest price this year, Save $149 Now!

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and the massive online shopping event is, for the first time, running over four days from 8-11 July. Prime Day cycling deals are already dropping, and one early discount that caught my eye was on one of the best cycling computers—the Garmin Edge 1040.

Right now, the Edge 1040 is available for just $450.99, a reduction of 25%, and an overall saving of $149.

I'd advise moving quickly, though, because this deal, which is the lowest price the 1040 has been this year ($476.99 being the previous best), is unlikely to last long, considering Garmin is still selling this device for its full price of $599.99.

There is also a Garmin bundle deal on the Edge 1040, which includes the Garmin Varia rearview radar and tail light, now reduced by $149 from $799.98 to $650.98—which again is the lowest this Garmin bundle deal has hit this year.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your GPS cycling computer for summer riding or are looking for a gift for the cyclist in your life, now may well be the time to pull the trigger at this bargain price.

The Garmin Edge 1040 remains one of the best overall cycling computers on the market, despite no longer being the brand's flagship device, which has been recently replaced by the Garmin Edge 1050. Although the Edge 1050 features a fancy screen, it hasn't brought any significant upgrades, especially at this price.

Though notable upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 are Garmin Pay and a digital bell. Given these features all reduce battery life, over the 1040, I think the 1040 is still the way to go.

The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the Garmin 1040 Solar extending its capacity to an impressive 45 hours.

The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen displays an almost unfathomable number of features on a sharp, bright screen centred on fitness and performance technology. Highlights include a focus on strength and stamina training designed to improve the right areas. The built-in training programme will even prompt you if you miss a workout. These functions make it much easier to check and plan training schedules.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040, Garmin Varia and Garmin 1050 deals in your territory. You can also find all the other early Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals via our Prime Day Hub page.