Early Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deal - Garmin Edge 1040 drops to its lowest price this year, Save $149 Now!

Save 25% on one of the best Garmin GPS cycling computers or 19% on the bundled deal with the Garmin Varia radar and tail light

The Garmin Edge 1040 mounted on a gravel bike showing screen details
Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and the massive online shopping event is, for the first time, running over four days from 8-11 July. Prime Day cycling deals are already dropping, and one early discount that caught my eye was on one of the best cycling computers—the Garmin Edge 1040.

Right now, the Edge 1040 is available for just $450.99, a reduction of 25%, and an overall saving of $149.

Garmin Edge 1040
Save $149
Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $450.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is enormous and includes multi-band GNSS technology for spot-on navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.

Read our Garmin Edge 1040 Review.

Price check: Garmin: $599 | Walmart: $450.99

View Deal
Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515
Save $149
Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515 : was $799.98 now $650.98 at Amazon

Save 19% on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light—one of the best bike lights around. I'm a big fan of the Varia, as it provides me with an extra level of safety by alerting me to vehicles approaching from behind. It pairs seamlessly with all Garmin Edge bike computers, is compatible with smartphones, and is the best smartwatches for cycling.

Read our full Garmin Varia RTL515 Review.

View Deal

