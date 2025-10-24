When it comes to the best exercise bikes, it's safe to say Peloton is the market leader. However, there are plenty of contenders with equally good performance and features, and the Wattbike range is without doubt a challenger to the Peloton dominance.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and Wattbike has dropped an early and significant $300 off the Wattbike Proton—which means you can get the Wattbike Proton for $1,895, 14% off the RRP of $2,195.

In his in-depth Wattbike Proton review, Cycling Weekly's Features Editor, David Bradford, reckoned the Proton was an exercise bike that was, "A box-ticking exercise bike offering superb value without compromising on essential features."

Even at full price, the Proton offers the majority of features to compete against rival brand offerings, including an impressive build quality, easy connectivity, and although we found it had some quirks with gear shifting and erg mode responsiveness, it was still an impressive smart bike, and David scored it with a worthy 4 out of 5 star review.

Daylight saving clock changing arrives in the US on the 2nd of November, meaning earlier darker nights are here for the foreseeable future. You may be considering an indoor option and turning to the best indoor training apps like Zwift to keep your summer legs and hard-earned fitness ticking over.

We think this Wattbike deal should be on your radar; however, you'll have to move fast, as this deal ends on the 31st of October.

Save 14% ($300) Wattbike Proton: was $2,195 now $1,895 at Wattbike The Wattbike Proton is a well-rounded choice for those seeking the versatility and convenience of a ready-to-ride smart-bike without the high price. With free access to the Wattbike Hub, there is plenty cycling cycling-focused training to enjoy, and it also connects with ease to all the best indoor apps. At full price, we really rated the Proton for the cost vs performance, and at this price, it's now even better. Wattbike Proton deal ends on the 31st of October.

There is a lot to love about the Wattbike, and if you're tight for space, then the Proton has a very small footprint. It's also easy to move around, being one of the lightest indoor bikes on the market at around 48kg. The Peloton Original Bike weighs 61kg, and the Echelon EX-5s weighs approximately 56kg.

Elsewhere, and something that again makes the Proton really stand out is the free access to the Wattbike Hub—meaning you don't have any hidden additional fees to work out. The Wattbike Hub offers hundreds of workouts developed by top coaches with no monthly fees. Peloton charges up to $28.99 a month to access the Peloton App, which adds a significant addition to any Peloton purchase.

The Wattbike Proton is not without its flaws, but it's a real value offering regardless. (Image credit: Future)

Even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, running this year from the 28th of November to 1st December, it might get cheaper, but unlikely, so we'd suggest grabbing yours while you can.

This Wattbike deal is US only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Wattbike range, including the Proton in your territory.