Yes, there's a new Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro, but it's the outgoing Kickr Bike V2 that you need to buy - and it's 15% off on Prime Big Deals Day

Apart from new touchpoints, there's no difference between the new Kickr Bike Pro and Kickr Bike V2

When Wahoo launched the original Kickr Bike in 2019, it became the ultimate training solution and best indoor smart bike in the segment. Despite its brilliance, it was replaced by the Kickr Bike V2 three years later, which introduced Direct Connect technology - a wired connection between the bike and internet router that reduces wireless dropouts.

In a move to restructure and define its smart bike hierarchy, Wahoo replaced the Kickr Bike V2 with the Kickr Bike Pro last month to sit alongside the entry-level Kickr Bike Shift. Save for the new naming convention and addition of Fizik-supplied touchpoints, new handlebars and controls, the Kickr Bike Pro is identical to the Kickr Bike 2. In fact, all you really need to do is upgrade your saddle and bar tape should the stock assembly not meet your satisfaction.

Wahoo Kickr Bike
Save $585
Wahoo Kickr Bike: was $3,899.99 now $3,314.99 at Amazon

As a cyclist who likes to keep fit and races at the highest level on Zwift and MyWhoosh, I can't recommend the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 enough. It's durable, reliable and boasts one of the most accurate and realistic-feeling drive systems in the best indoor smart bike space.

