Yes, there's a new Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro, but it's the outgoing Kickr Bike V2 that you need to buy - and it's 15% off on Prime Big Deals Day

When Wahoo launched the original Kickr Bike in 2019, it became the ultimate training solution and best indoor smart bike in the segment. Despite its brilliance, it was replaced by the Kickr Bike V2 three years later, which introduced Direct Connect technology - a wired connection between the bike and internet router that reduces wireless dropouts.

In a move to restructure and define its smart bike hierarchy, Wahoo replaced the Kickr Bike V2 with the Kickr Bike Pro last month to sit alongside the entry-level Kickr Bike Shift. Save for the new naming convention and addition of Fizik-supplied touchpoints, new handlebars and controls, the Kickr Bike Pro is identical to the Kickr Bike 2. In fact, all you really need to do is upgrade your saddle and bar tape should the stock assembly not meet your satisfaction.

As expected, the new Kickr Bike Pro has resulted in some heavy discounting of the Kickr Bike V2 and I've found just the deal for you. But before sharing it, allow me to outline what makes the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 such a superb option for indoor training.



I'm often asked why commit to a dedicated smart bike over a regular bike/smart trainer setup, and the answer is simple: space and convenience. A dedicated smart bike such as the Kickr Bike V2 can be shared across multiple users thanks to its broad range of adjustments and, because it's been designed for specific indoor use, the aluminium/steel frame is more durable and resistant to component fatigue and corrosion caused by sweat.

The key features are amazing. It utilises a motor-driven electromagnetic flywheel system with resistance of up to 2,500w. It can also simulate a maximum and minimum slope of 20% and -15%, respectively, thanks to an integrated incline feature. In terms of accuracy, Wahoo claims a +/-1 per cent maximum deviation which is up there with the best smart bikes, while Bluetooth and Ant+ connectivity, Wi-Fi Race Mode, and virtual steering remain unchanged.

If what I've written has piqued your interest, there's a 15% discount available on the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 - a whopping $588 off retail.

Save $585 Wahoo Kickr Bike: was $3,899.99 now $3,314.99 at Amazon As a cyclist who likes to keep fit and races at the highest level on Zwift and MyWhoosh, I can't recommend the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 enough. It's durable, reliable and boasts one of the most accurate and realistic-feeling drive systems in the best indoor smart bike space.

