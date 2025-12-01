The only sensible reason not to run Dura-Ace pedals is the cost – with 47% off this Cyber Monday, that's no longer an excuse. But hurry, this deal will run out.

The Dura-Ace pedal system from Shimano occupies an odd position in cycling, in that they’re hellishly expensive, but are also meaningfully better than the lower tier version.

The trouble is they are very expensive indeed at $330 / $235.

This deal shifts the dial in the DA system's favour so much, that no one could argue there's a better pedal system, anywhere, from any manufacturer than this one at this price.

Shimano Dura-Ace pedals Save 47% (£111) Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 Carbon SPD-SL Road Pedals: was £235 now £124 at Sigma Sports At a whopping 47% off this is the best deal I've ever seen on a set of Dura-Ace pedals. Upgrade to these pedals and you need never buy another set. But hurry, Cyber Monday is coming to an end at midnight and this deal surely can't hang around.

Save 25% Shimano Dura-Ace: was $300 now $224 at REI At 25% off retail you're getting a great deal on some of the best road pedals money can buy. Light, durable and performance-proven, what more you could you want?

First, let’s not mess around. Shimano’s SL road pedal system is brilliant. Unchanged since homus-erectus first emerged from the cave, the pedals benefit the rider by delivering one of the largest pedal areas on the market, spreading the weight of the rider, across the ball of the foot, resulting in less discomfort, and less hotspots. Bravo Shimano. They come with Shimano build quality too.

When it comes to the Dura-Ace label you should expect the best, and you’d expect the pedals to be carrying less timber than a lower tier version, and they are indeed 20g’s lighter, but there is some actual engineering in a Dura-Ace pedal that exists for something other than the pursuit of lightweight.

Incongruous though it may sound, given the lighter weight in the overall system, there is in fact an extra bearing. And this bearing creates not only a stiffer pedalling platform, but a more efficient one, with less resistance under load, and therefore less wear over the long term.

I struggle to think of anything else on a bike where the same can be said of ‘tiering up’ on the set up.

The kicker is as always, the price. Unless it’s Cyber Monday. In which case the usual rules definitely do not apply.

If you want to help yourself to a great pedalling system, that at this price becomes inarguably, inextricably, the very best pedalling system on the market, today is the day. Before the clock strikes twelve, and this glass cycling slipper turns back into an expensive pumpkin.