Flash Sale: Save $60 on the Insta360 X4 Air with this limited-time Amazon deal - perfect for capturing all your cycling content

Flash Sale: Save $60 on the Insta360 X4 Air with this limited-time Amazon deal

The original X4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling, and the X4 Air improves on that – it's smaller, lighter and adds AI-driven performance to its now keenly priced repertoire

Insta360 X4 set to a yellow background
We loved the original X4, and the X4 Air now has improvements in nearly all areas.
Capturing your cycling adventures on one of the best action cameras is a great way to relive your rides – whether that's riding high on a European mountain pass or flying up the toughest climb of your weekly club ride.

The Insta360 range is renowned for being among the best on the market, and right now, you can get the Insta360 X4 Air for just $339.99 at Amazon.

Insta360 X4 Air: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

Save 15% The Insta360 X4 Air sees improvements over its original across the board. A larger sensor gives pin-sharp footage, and the Air, as you'd expect with the name, is smaller and lighter at a feathery 165g vs the 203g of the X4. It also features all-new AI-driven features that add to the Air's appeal.

Read our original Insta360 X4 Review.

Although our reviewer loved it, there were a few minor niggles that stopped the X4 from getting that elusive perfect score. One crucial point for cycling is the weight of the camera, and at 203g, the X4 felt top-heavy and bouncy on rough roads.

As if by magic, Insta360 took note, and the X4 Air is now significantly lighter at a claimed 165g vs the 203g of its sibling, and as we all know, saving as much weight as possible is a deal breaker when it comes to any cycling-related products.

The Air also has a slightly more compact body and uses a smaller battery, which affects runtime. Insta360 X4 Air uses a 2010mAh battery, whereas the Insta360 X4 has a larger 2290mAh unit. This means 135 minutes vs 88 minutes of claimed runtime, but this will vary depending on resolution and conditions.

Resolution specification sees the Air outclassing the X4, and it gets a larger sensor. At 1/1.8-inch, compared to the 1/2-inch sensors in the Insta360 X4, it means the Air takes a significant leap forward in quality with a claimed 134% increase in pixel area per frame, resulting in sharper footage and better low-light performance.

Elsewhere, the X4 Air introduces new AI-driven modes like AdaptiveTone (real-time exposure balancing) and Portrait Mode (enhanced skin tones) that are absent on the standard X4. However, if still images are your thing, the X4 Air is only capable of 29MP resolution images, whereas the X4 can capture up to 72MP, so something to consider if you want high-quality images.

The Insta360 X4 Air sits between the original X4 and the top-of-the-range X5, and if you want the very latest offering, the Insta360 X5 is currently priced at $549.99 on Amazon. There is plenty to like about the X5 with improvements across the spec, but at a $220 price difference, it's for me a big ask, and the X4 Air at this price is the way to go.

Below you'll find the very best prices available on the Insta360 range on Amazon and other retailers, with prices relevant to your location.

