I used this camera at the Tour de France, and this is the Best Black Friday Deal you will see on anything this weekend, let alone the best premium, full-frame camera I've ever used – the amazing Sony A7 IV now with up to £1,398 off

The Sony A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera, bundled with the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens, is a powerhouse that boasts a 33-megapixel sensor and captures stunning 4K video at 60p.

The package on offer here is usually £3,249, but this Black Friday Weekend it's on sale for just £2,420, and that's a huge £839 off. At this price, it is the best Black Friday deal I've seen on the Sony A7 IV.

But that's not where the discount ends. If you code stack it, you get even more off.

Use discount code: SONY200 at checkout, and you'll receive an additional £200 off, and you can even claim £350 cashback on top of that.

Bringing the total savings to a staggering £1,389 off, on what is genuinely one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen all weekend, so far.

This camera, in my experience, is the ultimate hybrid solution for shooting events, sports, and cycling. It has proven to be my best companion for documenting cycling events and races, as well as capturing cutting-edge bike technology, and getting right in on all those juicy details.

One of the standout features of the A7 IV is its leading-edge real-time autofocus for both photos and videos, giving you the confidence to never miss a moment. The selective and smart focusing modes are simply extraordinary and I couldn't live without them now.

Coupled with remarkable colour reproduction, this camera often lets me deliver images to our photo editors straight out of the camera, minimising post-production work. When post-processing is needed, Sony’s Imaging Edge Mobile (IEM) app comes to the rescue.

It connects via Bluetooth and allows you to wake your camera from another room, so you can edit photos without having to physically access the camera. This functionality is a game-changer, especially when the camera is tucked away in the back of my car in my kit bag, and I need to quickly share photos from races, even in five minutes between stages, and allows me to get high-quality photos straight from events, onto our company drives.

Don’t underestimate the kit lens included in this package; it is incredibly capable and deserves recognition beyond its ‘kit’ designation. With an F4 aperture, it's fast enough for most cycling-related situations and with a versatile 24-105mm focal range, it’s perfect for capturing expansive scenes, while also allowing you to zoom in for intricate shots of bike tech hidden in the back of a race truck, giving you insights that others might miss.

I seldom find myself needing a gimbal with this camera, and I rarely carry a tripod, thanks to its outstanding five-axis in-body stabilisation. The autofocus features are a game changer – I can’t imagine shooting without them. With eye tracking and the ability to prioritise either the left or right eye, you’ll never miss capturing a powerful emotion or expression during a gruelling stage race.

The menus have improved significantly and are no longer the hassle they used to be with Sony. Plus, the joystick makes it easy to find quick spot focus in manual modes.

I’ve been using a stunning 100mm prime GM lens, which is fantastic, and a 24-50 lens that’s currently mounted. Still, I often find myself returning to the kit lens because of its incredible versatility.

It truly is everything you need to kickstart your Sony photography journey. With savings as substantial as this, you’ll be able to expand your lens collection in no time.

For the work I do, I believe I could not only survive but thrive with only what’s included in this deal. I've spent the entire summer with this camera and have never seen a promotion this incredible on this model. With a jaw-dropping £839 off and all the essentials conveniently included, this is an unbeatable offer.

