Now you SEEMEE - this illuminating Black Friday bike light deal from Magicshine sees our best rear light drop by 41%

The Magicshine SEEMEE300 tops our list as the best overall rear light in the Cycling Weekly Best Bike Lights 2025 guide, and it's currently available with a hefty 41% off the usual price in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

For UK shoppers, the SEEMEE300 has hit its lowest ever price of just £35.19, a brilliant £24.80 off the RRP of £59.99. It also smashes the previous best price of £39.70 from last year's Black Friday Sales. Therefore, I'd say it's unlikely to go any lower over the big shopping weekend that officially starts on Friday, 28th November.

For US shoppers, the SEEMEE300 is currently discounted by 29% to $42.74. However, the lowest price in the US has been $39.59, so you want to run the risk of this selling out, and wait for an actual Black Friday deal in the US, because it might just drop a few bucks more.

Another outstanding Amazon Black Friday deal is on the SEEMEE300’s sibling, the Magicshine SEEMEE200, and that's another top-tated rear light that has a tasty 29% off in the US and 25% off in the UK, taking it down to $32/£33 from $45.95/£44.99.

There’s no doubt the SEEMEE300 bike light packs a hefty punch, and I’ve waxed lyrical about the Magicshine SEEMEE300 many times here at Cycling Weekly, and for good reason—it's an outstanding bike light, and for this price vs the performance, there’s no doubt it's one of the best bike lights I've ever owned.

Although it's now been superseded by the Magicshine SEEMEE400, we've yet to test that, and it has a hefty RRP of £69.99. The SEEMEE400 currently has a 24% off Black Friday discount, down to £53.19. However, as the SEEMEE300 ticks all the boxes for innovative features, and especially at its current price, it retains its crown as our top-rated rear bike light.

The SEEMEE300 has one of the best battery run times of any light on the market, with over 200 hours. The superb battery life powers two LEDs maxing out at 300 lumens, and that combines with the angled lenses to boost visibility.

It's the smart auto-dim feature that helps keep the battery going for so long as it adjusts brightness to suit the ambient light conditions. But the main feature I really like is the LED downward light, which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you, which massively increases visibility.

