We've tested every version of the Wattbike Atom and reckon it's the ultimate indoor smart bike – now with £220 off, it's at one of its best-ever prices

The Wattbike Atom is our top overall smart bike in our 2025 buyers' guide to the best indoor smart bikes. It earned a flawless 5-star review, and Wattbike UK has now dropped the third iteration of this indoor bike to nearly match its best-ever price.

For UK shoppers, the Wattbike Atom is now available for £2,275.00, discounted from the RRP of £2,495.00, representing an impressive £220 saving.

Get the Wattbike Atom for just £2,275 at Wattbike UK.

In our review, our expert in Wattbikes, Stephen Shrubsall, noted that the latest model was the best yet and offered a ride feel and simulation that sets the Atom apart from the competition. Having ridden this model myself, I can confirm that Stephen's thoughts align with mine, and there's no doubt in my mind that the Atom is the best indoor smart bike I've ever used.

Stephen highlighted the premium cost as a negative, but it didn't deter him from awarding the perfect score. Although this discount is not the best it has ever been, it remains an attractive offer from Wattbike.

If you’re looking for a standalone trainer rather than one of the best smart trainers, the Wattbike Atom is the one to consider.

For US Wattbike Atom shoppers, unfortunatley there are no discounts at the moment, and the Atom is at the full MSRP of $3,295. However, it includes the Wattbike Hub+ 12-Month Subscription, valued at $80.

Best smart bike Save £220 Wattbike Atom Next Generation: was £2,495 now £2,275 at wattbike.com Save £220 The Wattbike scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. This Wattbike Atom deal includes 12-month Hub+ app access (worth £80). Read the full Wattbike Atom review.

The Atom is not only our top-rated and best smart bike, but is a trusted trainer used by some of the most recognised sporting organisations and teams from around the world. It includes Team USA Cycling, and big names in US sports like LeBron James of the LA Lakers, Lionel Messi, 50% of NFL teams and 100% of NHL teams – so it's fair to say Wattbike has a fair pedigree, trusted to deliver genuine fitness and performance improvements across professional sport.