It's the perfect all-round gravel tyre – now with 29% off, you can add value to the Schwalbe G-One Overland's repertoire

What makes the best gravel bike tyres? It's a subjective debate, and it comes down to personal choice, where and what you ride, and, of course, cost. It can be an expensive business and a pricey mistake if you choose something unsuitable for your specific gravel riding requirements.

So, right now, if you're on the hunt for a tyre upgrade or looking to change some worn out tyres for fast approaching Spring riding then Amazon has the Schwalbe G-One Overland reduced by 29%, down from the eye-watering $91, to a far more wallet-friendly $64.95, and thats a $26 saving, making one of our favourite gravel tyres a real bargain buy.

For UK shoppers, the Schwalbe G-One Overland has a reduction of 11% at Sigma Sports, down from £51 to just £45, which is still a fairly decent saving. Balfe's Bikes also has a similar reduction down to £48, and I've mentioned this as the sizing varies across the two sites, so you have a choice if you're looking for an exact sizing.

Below you'll find more details, and these prices are some of the lowest we've ever encountered for these tubeless-ready tyres. So if you're after some fresh rubber, we'd advise snapping these up quickly.

US Schwalbe G-One Overland deal

Best overall gravel tyre Save 29% Schwalbe G-One Overland Pro: was $91 now $64.95 at Amazon The Schwalbe G-One Overland is pleasantly quick for a knobby tyre, and we rated it with a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and made it the best all-rounder tyre selection in our gravel tyres buying guide. It is only in a 700x45mm sizing in this Amazon deal, but at this price its a great deal, and wider tyres for gravel are certainly on trend at the moment. Read our full Schwalbe G-One Overland review

UK Schwalbe G-One Overland deals

Save 6% Schwalbe G-One Overland Pro: was $51 now $48 at Balfe's Bikes Balfes's Bikes have the G-One Overland Pro in a 40mm or 45mm sizing option, and only the Black walls, which gives UK shoppers a choice of sizing, but still a fairly smallish discount if you're after these tyres.

Our expert testers at Cycling Weekly have put the majority of leading brands' gravel tyres to the test, and our best gravel bike tyres buyers' guide has a wide and varied selection that covers every option for gravel riding. It also includes my current weapon of choice, the Schwalbe G-One RX Pro. It's our recommendation for loose surface riding, and one I've put to the ultimate test in the gravel paradise of Aberfoyle in Scotland.

However, loose surface riding means bigger knobs and increased rolling resistance, reducing speed on tarmac. So if you're a multi-surface rider or commuting on one of the best gravel bikes, then our choice as the best all-round gravel tyre is also from Schwalbe, and its G-One Overland.

Although these chosen Schwalbe deals focus on our best overall choice as a gravel tyre, below you'll find all the best deals from the majority of gravel tyres in our guide, including the G-One Overland Pro. These deals are also specific to your region and show relevant currency pricing.