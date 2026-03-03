'Real world' geo, keen pricing and decent tyre clearance – is the new Cervelo Caledonia the real road bike more of us should be paying attention to?

While Cervelo’s most coveted bike is likely the professionally endorsed, windcheating S5, it’s the Caledonia that’s the bike most of us should really be paying attention to. Unless you get paid to put down watts for a living, the performance endurance model trumps the aero race bike for practicality and comfort - and, vitally, it’s a darn site cheaper, too.

The latest iteration keeps true to the ideals of a bike that’s been part of the Canadian brand’s lineup since 2020. This is a genuine all-rounder, a bike for long slogs in the mountains, a fast loop after work, a club ride with friends, and plenty in between.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

Make no mistake, it’s designed with performance in mind, but approaches it sensibly. So while it borrows some of the aerodynamic lines Cervelo’s race bikes, features the same internally routed cabling that help make a road bike look slick and reduce drag, and uses a finely-tuned carbon layup that makes it a claimed 53 grams lighter than the previous model, it also recognises that its users want to ride in comfort.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

This starts with the Caledonia's geometry. A size 54 has a stack height of 555mm and a reach of 378mm, a combination that should still feel purposeful and sporty, without pushing riders into a position they can’t maintain. And it is accompanied by a 1013mm wheelbase, 415mm chainstays, and 72° head tube angle that should create a confidence-boosting stability often lacking in out-and-out race bikes. Twitchy might be fun if you’ve been riding for years, but not so much if you’re relatively new to the road.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

To add compliance Cervelo has increased the tyre clearance to 36mm, while at the same time reducing the seat tube area. It’s a tried-and-tested combination that typically works. Sensibly, Cervelo includes mudguard mounts, which does reduce the clearance by 2mm.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

The practical theme continues thanks to mechanically friendly cable routing, using Cervelo’s alloy ST36 stem and HB23 bars, a T47A threaded bottom bracket and regular seatpost. Cervelo already offers the Caledonia-5, which features a true internal routing cable system and an aero D-seat post, as well as higher-grade, and thus more expensive, carbon layup.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

Created to be an affordable entry point into the world of performance road bike, the build options are rational without being at all dull. For Shimano fans you get the choice of a 105 groupset, with or without electronic shifting, while SRAM is catered for in the shape of its Rival and Force AXS wireless groupsets. On the Shimano-equipped bikes the wheelsets are Vision’s Team i23 model, also used on the cheaper SRAM build. The pricer Force model is fitted with a set of Reserve 40/44 hoops.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

Prices for the model are as follows:

Caledonia Force: £5,200

Caledonia Rival: £4,000

Caledonia 105 Di2: £4,000

Caledonia 105: £3,000