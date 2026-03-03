'It’s the first normal winter I’ve had since I’ve been on the team' – Tao Geoghegan Hart on his hopes for 2026, enjoying racing, and getting back to 'magic legs'

Following a number of frustrating years due to injury, illness and repeated setbacks, Tao Geoghegan Hart began his 2026 season hoping that he has finally turned the corner on the bad luck that has hindered him since he signed with Lidl-Trek.

The Londoner agreed to depart Ineos Grenadiers to join Lidl-Trek in the spring of 2023, but just weeks later he fractured his left hip and femur at the Giro d’Italia.

At the time he was third on GC and many people’s favourite to win the race for the second time, after his success at the 2020 edition

Since then Geoghegan Hart managed to race throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but he struggled for both form and consistency, with illnesses and injuries holding him back from reaching his previous heights.

But the 30-year-old, who finished the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in 19th place, before racing the first two stages of the Tour de la Provence, is finally optimistic of enjoying a more fruitful racing campaign.

“It’s the first normal winter I’ve had since I’ve been on the team,” he told CW last month. “I was really good until early January and then I got a bit sick which was a shame, but I feel alright.

“I finished racing well in China [in October], and then everything was easy restarting without surgery and rehab. It’s been nice and you can also bounce back quicker from setbacks.

“I was sick before this race [Valenciana], but I had a base to rely on, whereas when you don’t have that base those small setbacks push you further away from where you want to be.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked if he’s feeling like the older version of himself, Geoghegan Hart said: “Physically and with fresh numbers, I’ve had no problems for a few years now, but that’s different to translating it to a race.

“I’ve not had one day on a bike where I really had magic legs or was feeling great for a few years now, but in the end you just have to keep working away.

“It’s easy to expect more from a period like this [winter and spring racing] than is realistic, but I had a good winter, am happy where I am at, and looking forward to getting stuck into a couple of more races.”

When Lidl-Trek signed Geoghegan Hart from Ineos Grenadiers, they did so with the intention of making the Briton their main GC leader. But events have panned out differently: Geoghegan Hart has struggled for form, and new signing Juan Ayuso and Mattias Skjelmose have stepped up as the protected Grand Tour leaders.

Geoghegan Hart is on the longlist for both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, but he has work to do before he gets selected for either. “The more important thing is to feel really good, and have good form and condition,” he said.

“The best place for me in cycling when I’m healthy and good is the last seven to 10 days in a Grand Tour. Without doubt. But if you’re not 100% you’re never going to get there feeling good.

“I don’t really think too much about those next goals or steps, because there is a lot of stuff you need to do before then. Getting stuck in and getting good racing in my legs is more of a focus for me and we’ll see how my place in the sport develops in the next six months.”

2026 is also a contract year for Geoghegan Hart. Perform well in the first half of the season and he’ll have a greater number of offers on the table.

“I know I have a lot of experience, I’ve been a part of a lot of super nice victories, but also part of groups and collectives, and building something more than just values that you see on a computer. Those are things I really value,” he said.

“Of course I still really want to try and be on my best level and do results, but I’m also focused on all parts of the sport, and part of that is using your experience.

“We use the word ‘leader’ in a weird way in cycling, I’d say, because a guy with good legs is not necessarily a leader. They are two different things.

“I really enjoy being at races, I’ve super enjoyed this winter – the training, the process, it still brings me a lot of joy – so we’ll see what happens.”