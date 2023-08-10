Tao Geoghegan Hart moves to Lidl-Trek from Ineos Grenadiers for 2024
Londoner signs three year deal with new team, and says he has "plenty of growth" still to come
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tao Geoghegan Hart is to ride for Lidl-Trek from 2024, leaving Ineos Grenadiers after seven years with the British team.
The long-rumoured transfer was confirmed by his new squad on Thursday morning, which sees the Londoner join Lidl-Trek on a three-year contract.
The 28-year-old is currently out of action with a fractured hip which he suffered during the Giro d'Italia while he was riding high on general classification.
He joined then Team Sky in 2017 from Axeon Hagens Berman, netting his first win at the Tour of the Alps in 2019.
Geoghegan Hart won the Giro in 2020, pipping Jai Hindley to the maglia rosa. After a quiet couple of years, he looked back at his best in 2023, winning the Tour of the Alps, and coming third at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
According to the Trek press release, he has been undergoing "intensive rehabilitation" at a clinic in Amsterdam to "regain his strength and mobility day by day".
Geoghegan Hart said he was "looking forward to this new chapter", and that he still has "plenty of growth as an athlete" to come.
"After seven years within the same organisation there are many different emotions to approaching a new challenge in 2024," he said in the Lidl-Trek statement. "However, knowing plenty of faces within the Lidl-Trek organisation already, and having had conversations with Luca [Guercilena], Josu [Larrazabal] and Elke [Weylandt] in the past weeks, I am really looking forward to this new chapter in my career come 2024.
"A new challenge is definitely exciting, to encounter different perspectives, athletes and cultures. That is one of my favourite things about cycling; the exploring and learning that we constantly encounter as athletes.
"With Lidl coming onboard as a new partner of the team, alongside Trek, who have owned the team for a long time now, it felt like a project I really wanted to be a part of at this moment in my career."
"The team has big goals and partners who are willing and able to support those ambitions," he continued. "I believe I still have plenty of growth as an athlete and showed in 2023, up until the injury, what I can do as a leader. I’m incredibly motivated to get back to that feeling and place, and I believe that Lidl-Trek will be a brilliant place for me to do so."
Luca Guercilena, Lidl-Trek's general manager, said: "Tao Geoghegan Hart’s dedication and resilience epitomize the spirit of Lidl-Trek. His journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, and we are excited to welcome him to our team. As Tao embarks on this new adventure, we stand united in our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving greatness, and creating a legacy of excellence.”
Geoghegan Hart is the second Giro stage winner to sign for Lidl-Trek this week, joining Jonathan Milan. Quinn Simmons, Daan Hoole, Edward Theuns, Alex Kirsch and Otto Vergaerde have all signed contract extensions too.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Vuelta a España 2023 route
A stage-by-stage guide for the full route of the 2023 Vuelta a España
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
‘I can’t believe I’m world champion’ - Emma Finucane wins dominant sprint gold at World Championships
The 20-year-old from Carmarthen ended a 10-year wait for Great Britain in the women's sprint
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Is it just Remco Evenepoel vs Primož Roglic? Eight GC contenders to watch at the Giro d’Italia
As well as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a host of other strong riders are set to do battle in the next three weeks of racing
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for Giro d'Italia after sealing Tour of the Alps victory in Italy
British rider says he will savour his second-ever overall win, before turning his attention towards the fast approaching Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘Just stay calm and relaxed’: Tao Geoghegan Hart one day from second-ever overall victory
Barring major disaster, the Ineos Grenadiers rider will wrap up overall victory at the Tour of the Alps in Brunico on Friday
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I’m not going there as a favourite’ - Tao Geoghegan Hart plays down Giro d’Italia chances despite success
The British rider is two days away from winning the Tour of the Alps, but said he would be just one of many 'pieces in the puzzle' at the Giro
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart says Tour of the Alps twisty stage two finale was 'on the limit'
Despite snatching a second stage victory in two days, Ineos rider highlights problems presented during run in which caused Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) to crash
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart dedicates Tour of the Alps stage win to his father
'It was my father's birthday yesterday, and I was really wanting to win for him' said the Ineos rider after receiving the first leaders jersey of the race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I have a lot of confidence in Tao’ - Ineos DS backs Geoghegan Hart for Tour of the Alps success
Ineos Grenadiers trialling Giro d'Italia lineup of Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas, Pavel Sivakov and Thymen Arensman
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘We definitely have a few cards to play’: Geoghegan Hart backs strong Ineos Grenadiers team to perform at Vuelta a España
Ineos Grenadiers are taking four debutants to Spanish Grand Tour in mix of youth and experience
By Tom Thewlis Published