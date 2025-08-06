Do Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe even need Remco Evenepoel?

Double Olympic champion’s move to German team is not as straightforward a slam dunk as you might think

Remco Evenepoel with two Olympic gold medals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

It’s finally over, the most drawn out transfer saga in recent times is concluded. Remco Evenepoel’s time at Soudal Quick-Step, the team where he turned professional in 2019, is finished and he will ride for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe from 2026 onwards. Despite consistent denials from all parties that a transfer was imminent, Evenepoel’s move to the German team has been the worst kept secret within the WorldTour for months. Whispers were abound that it was finally done and contracts were ready for much of the recent Tour de France.

But where now for Evenepoel? Where does this leave him after a difficult ending to the Tour? It was already clear on the eve of the race in Lille that something was amiss. The double Olympic champion is typically calm, collected and measured in his words, although he appeared spiky and on edge when he met the media before the team presentation, stating that he will “never crack under pressure”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1