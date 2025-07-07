'We'll talk after the Tour de France' - Soudal Quick-Step address Remco Evenepoel transfer rumours

The 25-year-old Belgian has endured a frustrating first few days at the Tour, and speculation once again surrounds his future

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Soudal Quick-Step’s CEO Jurgen Foré has said that he will discuss Remco Evenepoel's highly-discussed future once the Tour de France is over, after reports once again emerged linking the double Olympic champion with a move away from the team.

Escape Collective reported after stage two of the race that Evenepoel is unhappy at Quick-Step and will inform his employers at the end of July that he wants to depart at the end of his season. He has a year left on the five-year contract he signed in 2021.

