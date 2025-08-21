Daily Vuelta a España highlights to be broadcast on free-to-air TV in UK

Daily highlights of the Vuelta a España will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK, TNT Sports announced on Thursday.

The Spanish Grand Tour, which begins on Saturday in Italy, will be broadcast live solely on TNT Sports 1 and 3 and its streaming platform, discovery+. It is the third men's Grand Tour since live cycling moved to TNT Sports and Eurosport was closed down.

All 21 stages will be broadcast, not in their entirety like the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, but a minimum of 75 live hours of action will be shown. The big names on the start list include Jonas Vingegaard, Tom Pidcock, and João Almeida.

Fans without a subscription will be able to catch up with the action on free-to-air channel Quest, with highlights aired daily from 7-8pm in the UK. There will also be highlights available on TNT Sports' YouTube channel and on social media. ITV used to show highlights of the Vuelta, too, alongside its coverage of the Tour, but this is no longer the case.

There is no multi-screen view, as was available for viewers of the Giro or the Tour, and it appears ad-free streaming is a thing of the past, too.

Scott Young, EVP of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: "An incredible Grand Tour season continues to unfold and we are privileged to have another three weeks of epic and unpredictable racing ahead of us featuring some of the most inspiring athletes anywhere.

"This is not the final chapter in this monumental season however. We have the greatest collection of world-class races and a year-round approach to storytelling, and following just seven days after La Vuelta, we will be in Rwanda covering a historic Road World Championships. We can’t wait to see what new stories are written and promise to bring these to the widest possible audience in our role as pan-European broadcaster and the home of cycling."

The press release also detailed what viewers will see on their screens in the UK - Orla Chennaoui will present coverage on The Breakaway with Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen as pundits throughout. Commentary will be provided by Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly, while on the ground reporters include Anders Mielke.

Keep up to date with how to watch cycling in the UK and across the world with our streaming guide.

