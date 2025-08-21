Daily Vuelta a España highlights to be broadcast on free-to-air TV in UK

Daily highlights of the Vuelta a España will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK, TNT Sports announced on Thursday.

The Spanish Grand Tour, which begins on Saturday in Italy, will be broadcast live solely on TNT Sports 1 and 3 and its streaming platform, discovery+. It is the third men's Grand Tour since live cycling moved to TNT Sports and Eurosport was closed down.

"This is not the final chapter in this monumental season however. We have the greatest collection of world-class races and a year-round approach to storytelling, and following just seven days after La Vuelta, we will be in Rwanda covering a historic Road World Championships. We can’t wait to see what new stories are written and promise to bring these to the widest possible audience in our role as pan-European broadcaster and the home of cycling."

