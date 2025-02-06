'There are people who still believe a woman shouldn't dress as she likes': Orla Chennaoui on discovering cycling, facing sexism, and becoming a braver person

Eurosport's lead cycling presenter takes on our Q&A

Orla Chennaoui holding a TNT Sports microphone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Orla Chennaoui is the lead presenter of Eurosport's cycling coverage. A former triple jump champion, she went on to study journalism, and formerly worked for Sky News. As well as being a sports broadcaster, she is also a columnist and founder of Ten Times Braver, a wellness brand that seeks to give people more courage in day-to-day life.

This interview is part of Cycling Weekly's Q&A series.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1