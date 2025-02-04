Chris Froome is 'keeping the door open' to racing in 2026 - could he ride on?

39-year-old says his retirement isn't concrete yet

Chris Froome speaking with a microphone wearing cycling clothing and a helmet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Don’t believe everything you read on ProCyclingStats. If you were to head over to the database website now, and navigate to Chris Froome, you would see an ominous sentence at the top of his page: Will retire on 2025-12-31.

The phrasing makes it sound definite, a total certainty. Froome will retire, end of story. And yet, in the words of the four-time Tour de France winner himself, there’s nothing concrete about it, not yet anyway.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest