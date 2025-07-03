'I'd love to just be competitive and go for a stage' - Geraint Thomas aims for glory at final Tour de France

The Ineos Grenadiers rider concentrating on helping teammate Carlos Rodríguez on general classification

Geraint Thomas will aim to be "competitive and go for a stage" at his final Tour de France, alongside helping his Ineos Grenadiers GC hope Carlos Rodríguez.

The veteran Welshman, set to retire this year, will start his 14th Tour in Lille on Saturday, and has dreams of one final moment of glory at the race which defines his career. The 39-year-old won the race in 2018, with three stage wins in 2017 and 2018, time in the yellow jersey in 2017 too, and podium finishes in 2019 and 2022.

