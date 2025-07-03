'I'd love to just be competitive and go for a stage' - Geraint Thomas aims for glory at final Tour de France

Geraint Thomas will aim to be "competitive and go for a stage" at his final Tour de France, alongside helping his Ineos Grenadiers GC hope Carlos Rodríguez.

The veteran Welshman, set to retire this year, will start his 14th Tour in Lille on Saturday, and has dreams of one final moment of glory at the race which defines his career. The 39-year-old won the race in 2018, with three stage wins in 2017 and 2018, time in the yellow jersey in 2017 too, and podium finishes in 2019 and 2022.

"I'd love to just be competitive and go for a stage, I think a stage win would be amazing," Thomas said at Ineos Grenadiers' pre-race press conference on Wednesday evening. "But you've still got to be in super great condition for that.

"Then obviously, being alongside Carlos deep into the mountains and helping him, as much as I can, really off the bike as much as on it, and he knows what he's doing anyway. But I think just playing that role in the team of just trying to share my wisdom."

Thomas' first Tour was in 2007, well before any other rider at this year's race had pinned a number on at the French event.

"Back then that I had no idea what to expect, it was just this whole new world, whereas now, 14th Tour, you do kind of know what to expect," Thomas said.

"It doesn't make it any easier, but just a lot of experience, a lot of hard yards, and yeah, obviously my place in the team is probably different.

"Back then, I was the young British kid there, because it started in London but now hopefully I can help the boys navigate the Tour. But I'm still just excited and still looking forward to one last big lap."

There were fears over his participation after Thomas crashed at the Tour de Suisse last month, a heart-in-mouth moment for fans who were hoping for one final appearance for the Welshman.

"It was horrific, mate, I've just done incredible to get to this point, think I'm an absolute legend," he joked of the incident. "But no, in all seriousness, it wasn't that bad. It was more a precautionary thing with the team and the fact that I got my foot caught behind and twisted my hamstring and calf.

"I got some good training in behind the motorbike with my coach, Adrian, and did as best I could. It's frustrating because it obviously would have been nice to see exactly where I was compared to everyone else, rather than just training, because it's always different, but no issues now and all good from my side."

There have been reports that Thomas might move into a management role at Ineos Grenadiers at the end of his racing career, a subject he dodged this week. That management team also now includes Sir Dave Brailsford once again.

"It's been an unbelievable career, but it's something that I still don't really think about. It's always been about what's coming, and I'll reflect on it once I'm actually done," Thomas said.

"It's been a hell of a ride so far, but there's still one more big chapter to come. So, get stuck into that, do all we can and reflect afterwards.

"Maybe behind the scenes we're talking about stuff, but at the minute, I'm just concentrating on just doing this race, and I'll worry about the afterlife, as Ed Clancy calls it, afterwards."