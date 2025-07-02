Geraint Thomas all but confirms Tour de France slot with Instagram post

Geraint Thomas has all but confirmed he will ride the Tour de France one final time, posting on Instagram his ritual pre-race haircuit selfie.

Ineos Grenadiers are still yet to announce their eight-man squad for the race, which begins on Saturday, which has led to speculation over the make-up of the team, and also what is delaying the announcement.

