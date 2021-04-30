Geraint Thomas
He also won his second Volta ao Algarve, though the Tour de France and Rio 2016 Olympic Games were less successful.
Launching into the 2017 season, Thomas had a successful start - winning the GC at the Tour of the Alps. The early season succcess was a good marker of his form going into the Giro d'Italia, where he started the race as joint leader with Team Sky's Mikel Landa.
After being selected to support Chris Froome at the Tour de France the following July, Thomas duly won the opening time trial in a rain-swept Düsseldorf to take the race lead – his first Grand Tour stage win and first time in the yellow jersey.
Thomas was significantly more successful at the 2018 Tour de France, where he won stages 11 and the Queen stage 12, moving into the yellow jersey and maintaining the position until the end of the race.
Geraint Thomas has become one of the most established British Grand Tour riders in recent season.
Thomas is also a double Olympic champion as part of Great Britain’s winning team pursuit quartet in both Beijing 2008 and London 2012.
The Welshman picked up cycling with the Maindy Flyers in Wales; taking the club’s newcomers’ track record was an inspiration to continue, which he did racing across the country with the club. After winning two national titles as a teenager, Thomas progressed rapidly going on to silver in the points race at the European track championships.
At Team Sky, Thomas has shown himself as a man of many talents, excelling at cobbled Classics, short stage races and as a super domestique in Grand Tours.
2015
Volta ao Algarve; stage two
Volta ao Algarve; overall
E3 Harelbeke
2010
National champion, road race
2009
National champion, individual pursuit
Track World Cup, Manchester, individual pursuit
Track World Cup, Manchester, team pursuit
2008
World champion team pursuit
Olympic champion team pursuit
Gold medal, team pursuit Manchester World Cup
Thomas showed excellent form in the lead up to the 2018 Tour de France - where he initially supported Chris Froome, with the opportunity to lead for himself should events go well for the Welshman, which of course they did.
At the UCI Road World Championships, Thomas was down to support Cavendish in his quest for the win. However, a puncture at the wrong time took him out the race whilst Cavendish came in for second behind Peter Sagan.
Major wins: Paris-Nice 2016 | E3 Harelbeke 2015 | Commonwealth Games RR 2014 | Tour de France 2018
Thomas joined the British Cycling Olympic Academy in 2005, after impressing many with his 2004 Junior Paris-Roubaix win riding for the South East centre of excellence. He turned professional on the road with the Barloworld team in 2007, where he rode and finished his first Tour de France.
At the time, he described his win at E3 Harelbeke in 2015 as his best yet and his strong performance put him among the favourites for the rest of the cobbled Classics, although he couldn't come away with a win.
Though Thomas' intention for the Tour de France were to better his 15th place of 2015, he actually finished in exactly the same position on GC after crashing in the first stage and fracturing a rib - which of course affected his form going forwards.
The early stages showed promise, with Thomas sitting in second place on the General Classification for several consecutive stages. However, a crash on stage nine saw him and Landa lose minutes, though Thomas did make up some time in the stage ten time trial, taking second place. However, he was eventually forced to abandon due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Since then, Thomas has had to find his place with the changing Ineos Grenadiers team as he was left out of the 2020 Tour de France team, with Bernal once again leading the charge.
Thomas was impressive in Tirreno-Adriatico away from the Tour, finishing second overall and fourth in the final stage time trial behind some of the best TT riders in the world.
Geraint Thomas in the 2018 Tour de France
Thomas demonstrated his readiness for the French tour, winning the overall at the established warm-up race the Critérium du Dauphiné as well as the British National Time Trial Championship title.
2011
Track World Cup, Manchester, team pursuit
Bayern Rundfahrt; overall
Tour of Britain; points classification
European champion, team pursuit
A late call up to represent Great Britain in the Rio Olympic time trial could have been a positive development - but a crash on a technical hairpin bend in the road race took away his chance to contest the win. Despite injuries and no specific time trial preparation, Thomas did manage to take nine in the TT a few days later, showing resilience and talent.
2016
Paris–Nice, general classification
Volta ao Algarve, general classification
2014
2012
Track World Championships; team pursuit
Tour de Romandie; prologue ITT
Olympic champion; team pursuit
2007
World champion team pursuit
He then backed up that performance with a fourth-place finish in the 2020 World Championship TT, which was a promising sign as he prepared for his leadership at the 2020 Giro d'Italia.
2019 had a troubled beginning. A crash at the Tour de Suisse and worries over his form meant he entered the TdF with question marks above his head. However, he was clearly the same rider of the previous edition and was the match of his competitors, eventually finishing second to team mate Bernal. Thomas took a step back from racing and refocused on the worlds. However, with only four days to the event, he pulled out and stated a draining year had left him fatigued.
Team Sky placed a clear focus on the GC as opposed to stage wins this year, as made apparent by their choice to leave sprinter Elia Viviani out if the squad.
2006
Fleche du Sud; overall
Fleche du Sud; points classification
Fleche du Sud; stage two
European champion team pursuit
2017
Tour of the Alps, general classification
Bayern Rundfahrt; stage four ITT
Bayern Rundfahrt; overall
Commonwealth Games road race
2005
British scratch race champion
Nationality: British
Date of birth: May 25, 1986
Height: 183cm
Weight: 71kg
Team: Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky)
Twitter: @GeraintThomas86
After building up an impressive palmarès during his enduring career with Team Sky, now Ineos, Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France, having won stages 11 and the Queen stage 12. He raced the 2019 edition as co-leader with Egan Bernal, with Bernal taking the honours while Thomas backed up his win with a second-place finish.
Watch: Geraint Thomas - Where it all began
But after Bernal fell out of GC contention and eventually abandoned the race, fans began to question whether Thomas should have been taken to the Tour as a back-up leader.
Ineos looked motivated to deliver a Grand Tour victory in Italy after the disappointment of the Tour, with Thomas supported by the likes of Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart.
It was in 2015 that Thomas showed potential as a stage racer, taking 15th place in the Tour de France. In 2016, he entered the race with hopes to better that result - but secured an identical position after racing through a rib fracture sustained during a crash in the first stage.
2018
Critérium du Dauphiné, general classification
British National Time Trial
Tour de France, general classification
But his stage racing form throughout 2015, particularly a 15th place finish at the Tour de France, has prompted Thomas to focus his efforts on the multi-day races in 2016, with even the possibility to lead the British team in a Grand Tour.
Sky's confidence in Thomas's leadership ability was rewarded with a landmark win in the 2016 edition of Paris-Nice, where he finished four seconds ahead of Alberto Contador.
He maintained the race lead until stage five, when an attack from Italian rider Fabio Aru split a group of GC contenders. Froome moved into the yellow jersey, with Thomas sitting just 12 seconds behind - a position he maintained until a crash forced him out of the race on stage nine.
2013
Tour Down Under; stage two
Tour Down Under; sprint classification
