Tom Pidcock 'dreaming of' taking yellow jersey on opening weekend of Tour de France

British rider hopes to play starring role in Italian Grand Départ

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Tom Pidcock is quietly confident and dreaming big ahead of the Tour de France Grand Départ in Florence. 

The Brit is coming into the race primarily targeting stage wins, but says he is dreaming of pulling on the leader's yellow jersey in the opening weekend. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

