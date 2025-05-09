'I don't want to come away with any regrets' - Tom Pidcock promises attack, attack, attack at the Giro d'Italia

The Briton is making his debut in the Italian Grand Tour is targeting stage victories

Tom Pidcock at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

In career-best form, Tom Pidcock goes into his maiden Giro d’Italia vowing to light up as many stages as possible.

The Briton will lead Q36.5’s ambitions in the Corsa Rosa, and could even take the race’s first maglia rosa on stage one, with a tough finishing circuit around the Albanian capital city of Tirana likely to reward punchy climbers and daring descenders.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.