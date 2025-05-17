'When everyone starts to panic, you just need to breathe deeply': Fearless approach key to success on Giro d’Italia gravel stage

Pello Bilbao expects Strade Bianche-style stage on Sunday to be both a physical and mental challenge

Pello Bilbao
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Sunday brings a different test for the riders at the Giro d'Italia - gravel. Stage nine will contain five gravel sectors made famous in Strade Bianche, with the finish in the Piazza del Campo in the heart of Siena. The finish comes atop the Via Santa Caterina, with gaps very much expected.

The key to success on the tough 181km gravel stage - including more than 2,500 metres of elevation gain - will be keeping calm and carrying on, no matter the circumstances, Bahrain Victorious' Pello Bilbao has said.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.