'It's the first real test' - Jonas Vingegaard expecting GC showdown in Massif Central at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard has predicted that there will be a general classification showdown the moment the road goes uphill on Bastille Day at the Tour de France.

Stage 10 is set to be the first mountain test of this year's race in the Massif Central, with eight categorised climbs lining the route to add up to more than 4,500m metres of elevation gain.

In a short interview at the Visma-Lease a Bike team bus in Châteauroux at the end of stage nine – which was won by Soudal Quick-Step sprinter Tim Merlier – Vingegaard said he was anticipating that a GC battle will almost certainly emerge as Tadej Pogačar looks to up the tempo and increase his lead in the yellow jersey.

"I think for sure there will be GC action," he said. "I think it will be a very hard day as it’s a very tough course. It’s going to be up and down all day and it’s the first real test outside of the [stage five] time trial."

Team staff fought tirelessly through stage nine to keep their riders cool in stifling conditions as temperatures rose past 30 degrees. Dozens of riders arrived at the finish with salt marks on their clothing as soigneurs immediately pointed them in the direction of ice baths.

Vingegaard appeared exhausted after an intense sprint stage ridden at high speeds, but he made clear he was fully motivated to reduce the deficit he lost in the Caen time trial on Wednesday, simply answering "yes" when asked if he was looking forward to the challenge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling Weekly spoke with Visma's lead sports director Grischa Niermann at the start in Chinon. The German explained that the team had been pleased with Vingegaard's response to the time trial setback, pointing out that the Dane was comfortably on Pogačar's wheel on the Mûr-de-Bretagne two days later.

"We haven't won a stage yet but Jonas was always close [to Pogačar]. The time loss in the TT was a really sh*t situation to have to deal with but we can’t change that and have to deal with it now," Niermann said.

The experienced DS also made clear that Visma are confident in their strength in depth, having travelled to the Tour with several high calibre climbers: Sepp Kuss, Simon Yates, Matteo Jorgenson and Vingegaard himself. The 49-year-old would not be drawn on Visma's plan of attack for the mountains, suggesting that the team may look to see who makes the first move before laying their own cards on the table.

"We will see how the stage plays out," Niermann said. "That also includes looking at what our rivals' plans are. But we have a set idea on how we want to approach the race tomorrow. It’s then going to be a lot of very hard days which suits Jonas, but it also suits Tadej too so we’ll have to see."

Niermann highlighted Yates, the winner of the Giro d’Italia in May, as a key asset for the team once the climbing begins. "Simon Yates is going to be a key player for us," Niermann said.

"Hopefully in the high mountains we can be there with four guys for a long time, but that also counts for our main opponents as they have plenty of strong guys too. We will see who has the upper hand tomorrow and in the Pyrenees for sure."