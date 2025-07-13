Tim Merlier pips Jonathan Milan for Tour de France stage 9 victory in sprint finish

The Belgian stole the victory against a formidable field after a bold day on the bike from Mathieu van der Poel.

Tim Merlier claims second stage victory
Tim Merlier claimed the Stage 9 victory of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint, pipping Jonathan Milan on the line, despite a dominant day from Mathieu van der Poel.

Merlier’s victory came from nowhere, as Van der Poel led the race from the outset and was only caught with 700m to go.

