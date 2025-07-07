Tim Merlier powers to Tour de France stage three victory by a whisker after a fraught day on the road

Merlier's Soudal Quick-Step team-mate Remco Evenepoel also crashed in the final kilometres

Tim Merlier wins stage three Tour de France 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the bunch sprint to win stage three of the Tour de France in Dunkerque by a whisker, after a day that saw multiple notable crashes including one that took green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) out of the race.

Philipsen, the winner of stage one and the first yellow jersey of the race, crashed heavily in the intermediate sprint at Isbergues, landing on his shoulder.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1