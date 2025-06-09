Jonathan Milan outsprints Fred Wright and Mathieu van der Poel to win stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Fred Wright takes second for Bahrain Victorious in Issoire as Van der Poel completes top three

Jonathan Milan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) took his first road race win on French soil on stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outsprinting Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in Issoire.

The big Italian made use of a sterling leadout from Lidl-Trek in the final kilometre to get ahead of his rivals as he opened up his sprint. After Simon Consonni peeled off, it was over to Milan to finish the job.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis