Jonathan Milan takes a hectic sprint win at stage 8 of the Tour de France
Jonathan Milan won his first stage of the Tour de France on the eighth day after a strong, uphill sprint in Laval on Saturday.
The Lidl-Trek rider was untouchable in the the final, putting a bike length into second placed Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), while Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third.
In what was a messy sprint, Milan’s team came to the front in strength late on, delivering the Italian perfectly. Working for Groves, Mathieu van der Poel seemed to run out of legs during his lead out, meaning Groves was forced to open his sprint early. This brought out the other sprinters, but Milan was by far the strongest.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished in the bunch and remains in the yellow jersey.
More to follow…
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
