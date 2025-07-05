Who is leading the 2025 Tour de France after stage 1?

Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France, after besting his rivals in a bunch sprint in Lille.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider benefited from a consummate team performance, Mathieu van der Poel and Kaden Groves placing him perfectly for the closing sprint. In the end he crossed the line three bike lengths clear of second place.

It was a chaotic day, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) among those forced to abandon. Crosswinds played their part too, with a number of GC riders losing time and some sprinters unable to fight for the stage win.

Tour de France 2025 Stage 1: Lille to Lille

1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 3:53:11

2. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)

3. Søren Wærenskold (Uno-X Mobility)

4. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

5. Matteo Trentin (Italy) Tudor Pro Cycling

6. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

7. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Matteo Joregenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

9. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudo Pro Cycling

10. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers all at same time

Tour de France 2025 general classification after stage 1

1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 3:53:01

2. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), +4s

3. Søren Wærenskold (Uno-X Mobility), +6s

4. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, +10s

5. Matteo Trentin (Italy) Tudor Pro Cycling

6. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

7. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Matteo Joregenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

9. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudo Pro Cycling

10. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers all at same time

Tour de France 2025 points classification after stage 1

1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 63pts

2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty, 45pts

3. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, 29pts

4. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 21pts

5. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 20pts

Tour de France 2025 mountains classification after stage 1

1. Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis, 2pts

2. Jonas Vignegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, 1pt

Tour de France 2025 youth classification after stage 1

1. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty, in 3:53:05

2. Søren Wærenskold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +2sec

3. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +6sec

4. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling,

5. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time

Tour de France 2025 teams classification after stage 1

1. Tudor Pro Cycling, at 11:39:33

2. Groupama-FDJ

3. Alpecin-Deceuninck, all at same time