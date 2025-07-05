Who is leading the 2025 Tour de France after stage 1?
The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys
Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France, after besting his rivals in a bunch sprint in Lille.
The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider benefited from a consummate team performance, Mathieu van der Poel and Kaden Groves placing him perfectly for the closing sprint. In the end he crossed the line three bike lengths clear of second place.
It was a chaotic day, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) among those forced to abandon. Crosswinds played their part too, with a number of GC riders losing time and some sprinters unable to fight for the stage win.
Tour de France 2025 Stage 1: Lille to Lille
1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 3:53:11
2. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)
3. Søren Wærenskold (Uno-X Mobility)
4. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
5. Matteo Trentin (Italy) Tudor Pro Cycling
6. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8. Matteo Joregenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
9. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudo Pro Cycling
10. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers all at same time
Tour de France 2025 general classification after stage 1
1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 3:53:01
2. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), +4s
3. Søren Wærenskold (Uno-X Mobility), +6s
4. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, +10s
5. Matteo Trentin (Italy) Tudor Pro Cycling
6. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8. Matteo Joregenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
9. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudo Pro Cycling
10. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers all at same time
Tour de France 2025 points classification after stage 1
1. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 63pts
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty, 45pts
3. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, 29pts
4. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 21pts
5. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 20pts
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tour de France 2025 mountains classification after stage 1
1. Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis, 2pts
2. Jonas Vignegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, 1pt
Tour de France 2025 youth classification after stage 1
1. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty, in 3:53:05
2. Søren Wærenskold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +2sec
3. Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +6sec
4. Marius Mayerhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling,
5. Sam Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time
Tour de France 2025 teams classification after stage 1
1. Tudor Pro Cycling, at 11:39:33
2. Groupama-FDJ
3. Alpecin-Deceuninck, all at same time
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.