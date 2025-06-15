Tadej Pogačar wins the Critérium du Dauphiné as Lenny Martinez bags the final stage at Plateau du Mont-Cenis

Pogačar lays down a Tour de France marker, comfortably resisting a late attack from Jonas Vignegaard to take the overall honours

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) wins stage eight of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné at Plateau du Mont-Cenis
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) won Sunday’s final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné after an excellent day in the breakaway. Behind him Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished third, taking the GC on his first participation in what is a tradition Tour de France warm up race.

The French rider held off a strong move from Jonas Vignegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who tested both his legs and his Slovenian rival on the climb to Plateau du Mont-Cenis, eventually sprinting to second on the day.

