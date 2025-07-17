Tadej Pogačar drops Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France stage 12 solo on Hautacam, regains yellow jersey

World champion stamps authority with two-minute gap on race's first mountain finish

With a crushing seated attack, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soloed to his third stage win of this year’s Tour de France on Thursday, and regained control of the yellow jersey.

The world champion put more than two minutes into his GC rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who he shelled near the foot of the Hautacam – the race’s first hors catégorie mountain finish.

