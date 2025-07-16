'I'm a bit beaten up' - Tadej Pogačar crashes on Tour de France stage 11

World champion remounts and finishes with GC rivals to remain second overall

Tadej Pogačar after a crash on stage 11 of the tour de france
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar crashed in the closing moments of stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, but is "quite ok" and did not lose time in the general classification.

The world champion fell at speed with around 4km to go to the finish in Toulouse, after touching wheels with a rider in front of him.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1