'People in the finish area should use their eyes a bit more' – Jonas Vingegaard crashes into photographer after finishing Tour de France Ventoux stage

Visma-Lease a Bike rider lost two seconds to Tadej Pogačar on the climb, and then ended up on the floor

Jonas Vingegaard on the attack at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard crashed into a photographer after the finish line on stage 16 of the Tour de France on Mont Ventoux.

The 28-year-old finished sixth on Tuesday's stage, two seconds behind Tadej Pogačar, when he hit a photographer in the finish line area.

