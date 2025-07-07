'He was a victim' - Jasper Philipsen breaks collarbone after 'stupid' crash at Tour de France

Alpecin-Deceuninck don't blame Bryan Coquard after 'racing incident' on the road to Dunkirk

Jasper Philpsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jasper Philipsen was on cloud nine on Saturday afternoon; the Belgian sprinter had just pulled off a masterstroke in Lille to pull on the first yellow jersey at this Tour de France, but little did he know that the same elation he experienced would soon be switched for pain and anguish after coming down hard on the road to Dunkirk three days later.

Philipsen flew over his handlebars and slammed into the floor at speed after Cofidis's Bryan Coquard collided into him at the day’s intermediate sprint point. The force of the impact tore his green jersey and left him in a heap. His team later confirmed that he had suffered a displaced collarbone fracture and two broken ribs, and would undergo surgery in Herentals, Belgium.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1