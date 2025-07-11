'It's all gone to hell' - Bahrain Victorious suffer nightmare day at Tour de France

Jack Haig and Santiago Buitrago were both brought down in the same crash in the closing stages

Jack Haig
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

No one ever wants to end their Tour de France in the back of an ambulance. But that is what befell Jack Haig on stage seven of the race, in what turned out to be a horror day for Bahrain Victorious.

The Australian was one of two GC options for Bahrain in the race, but with around 6km to go on the seventh stage, and the finish line at Mûr-de-Bretagne looming, a crash in the middle of the front bunch took down 10 riders, including Haig and his team-mate Santiago Buitrago.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.