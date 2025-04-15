Broken hips, hands, and collarbones: Paris-Roubaix's lengthy injury list lays bare brutality of race

"It probably wasn't the best idea to continue," says one of weekend's many wounded riders

Mathias Vaceck riding a bike with blood on his face.
Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek finished the men's race with blood on his face.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

What do you get when you mix narrow, cobbled farm tracks with thinly clothed cyclists racing at full tilt? Well, you get Paris-Roubaix, one of the world's oldest, biggest, and most unique bike races. You also get a lot of painful crashes.

Every year, tales of torrid spills play out on the cobblestones on northern France. The TV cameras catch some of them, but most are only revealed afterwards, either when the wounded pedal into Roubaix Velodrome, the teams give an update online, or the official medical report is published.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like