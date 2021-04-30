Paris-Roubaix
Each sector of cobblestones is rated between one star (the most straightforward) and five stars (the most difficult), and it’s on the three five star stretches that regularly sees the most spectacular racing.
First is the Arenberg Forest at 94km, a long stretch of road rendered dark by the over-stretching trees either side of the road, where the race’s first major sort-out usually takes place.
More frustrating is that the course joins the men's route just after the famous Trouée d'Arenburg, which many fans were looking forward to seeing the women's peloton tackle.
Paris-Roubaix pavé sectors
Key info: Start list | Live TV guide
Where: France
When: Sunday, April 11, 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Distance: 257km
There are plenty of other long Classics that exceed 250km, plenty of other big races held in France, and plenty of other races that feature cobblestones, but none are as difficult nor unique in character as the so-called ‘Queen of the Classics.’
2020: N/A
2019: Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step
2018: Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2017: Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
2016: Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2015: John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
2014: Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
2013: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack
2012: Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
2011: Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
2010: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Saxo Bank
2009: Tom Boonen (Bel) QuickStep
2008: Tom Boonen (Bel) QuickStep
2007: Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team CSC
Even the finish of the race is unusual and iconic. When finally arriving in Roubaix (these days the race might start in Compiègne rather than Paris, but the finish has always been in Roubaix), the riders head to the town’s velodrome to complete one and a half laps laps of the track, in front of a cheering crowd.
For the first time ever, there will be a women's Paris-Roubaix, running just before the men's.
Key riders: Peter Sagan | Alexander Kristoff | Greg Van Avermaet | Ian Stannard | John Degenkolb
This has been campaigned for over many years and ASO have finally decided that it will happen.
They will be taking in less cobbled than the men with just 25.9km of cobbles around 17 sectors of jagged pavé, whereas the men take on 30 sectors and 55km on cobbles.
Joining the men's course in Hornaing, the riders will take on the Hornaing to Wandignies sector at 3.7km it is the longest sector in the race.
>>> 12 pictures that show just how tough the Paris-Roubaix cobbles are
Then at 47km to go is the Mons-en-Pévèlè, which, if a rider is on the form of their life, can provide the launchpad for a race-winning attack (as Fabian Cancellara managed in 2010). But more often than not it’s the Carrefour de l’Arbre at 15km to go that has the final say.
As usual with women's races, it is substantially shorter than the men's event at 116km compared to the men's which is over 250km, which is frustrating for some.
Paris-Roubaix: Recent winners
There are also an awful lot of them. In total there are 30 sectors of pavé, amounting to 54.5km - roughly a fifth of the entire race. That far exceeds the ratio of any cobbled Classic held in Flanders, and makes Paris-Roubaix something of a test of endurance, with riders generally reaching the finish in dribs and drabs.
We're expecting the route to be very similar to the one they were meant to race last year, so here is the information from that.
For the first time, 2021 will see a women's Paris-Roubaix race. A very welcome addition to the calendar. The first edition was due to happen in 2020 but the Coronavirus pandemic meant it was postponed for a year.
Whether the arena plays host to a sprint between a leading group or a lap of honour for a sole leader, it’s invariably a perfect spectacle to end a perfect race.
Women's Paris-Roubaix
Previous editions: 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010
Paris-Roubaix is a unique display of power and skill like no other in professional cycling and the 2021 edition should see the race return after a year off due to the pandemic.
For one thing, the cobblestones here are on another level of difficulty to those found in the Flandrian classics like the Tour of Flanders and Ghent-Wevelgem. The most difficult sectors are very unevenly paved, and take real skill, power and a heavy dose of fortune to negotiate.
The race can be even more gruelling if the weather turns foul. Epic editions involving slippery cobbles and mud-caked jerseys have gone down in folklore and helped earn the race its nickname of ‘Hell of the North’.
The race is set to finish on the velodrome in Roubaix, where history will be made with the first winner of the women's 'Hell of the North'.
29: Troisvilles to Inchy (km 97.5 — 0.9 km) **
28: Briastre to Viesly (km 108.5 — 3 km) ****
27: Viesly to Quiévy (km 101.5 — 1.8 km) ***
26: Quiévy to Saint-Python (km 116 - 3.7 km) ****
25: Saint-Python (km 118.5 — 1.5 km) **
24: Vertain to Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (km 127.5 — 2.3 km) ***
23: Verchain-Maugré to Quérénaing (km 136.5 — 1.6 km) ***
22: Quérénaing to Maing (km 140.5 — 2.5 km) ***
21: Maing to Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon (km 142.5 — 1.6 km) ***
20: Haveluy to Wallers (km 156.5 — 2.5 km) ****
19: Trouée d'Arenberg (km 164.5 — 2.3 km) *****
18: Wallers to Hélesmes (km 170 - 1.6 km) ***
17: Hornaing to Wandignies (km 179 - 3.7 km) ****
16: Warlaing to Brillon (km 185 - 2.4 km) ***
15: Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières (km 188.5 — 2.4 km) ****
14: Beuvry to Orchies (km 194 — 1.4 km) ***
13: Orchies (km 199 — 1.7 km) ***
12: Auchy to Bersée (km 206.5 — 2.7 km) ****
11: Mons-en-Pévèle (km 212 - 3 km) *****
10: Mérignies to Avelin (km 215.5 - 0.7 km) **
9: Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin (km 220 - 1.4 km) ***
8: Templeuve — L'Épinette (km 224 - 0.2 km) *
8: Templeuve — Moulin-de-Vertain (km 225 - 0.5 km) **
7: Cysoing to Bourghelles (km 232 - 1.3 km) ***
6: Bourghelles to Wannehain (km 234.5 - 1.1 km) ***
5: Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 239.5 - 1.8 km) ****
4: Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 242.5 - 2.1 km) *****
3: Gruson (km 244 — 1.1 km) **
2: Willems to Hem (km 251 — 1.4 km) ***
1: Roubaix (km 256 — 0.3 km) *
External links: Official website | Official Twitter feed
Latest
Paris-Roubaix 2021 officially postponed
The 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix has been postponed, the organiser has officially announced.
-
Geraint Thomas eyeing Paris-Roubaix return in 2022
The Welshman was speaking on his podcast to four-time winner Tom Boonen when he said he'd like to try and win the Queen of the Classics in 2022
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Teams expecting imminent decision on Paris-Roubaix as postponement rumours continue
No official word from organisers since media reports suggested the race would be postponed
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
‘There is no final decision, but there is a chance Paris-Roubaix will be postponed,’ says France’s sports minister
France’s sport minister has said no final decision has been made on the postponement of Paris-Roubaix 2021, but the race would still be delayed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 postponed, according to report
Paris-Roubaix 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to French media.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 unlikely to go ahead due to coronavirus situation in the region
The prefect of the region is pessimistic about the Monument's chances of going ahead in April given the current public health situation
By Jonny Long •
-
The Monuments: Cycling’s five biggest one-day races
A guide to the five single-day pro bike races that make up cycling's Monuments
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Lizzie Deignan on her first time riding Paris-Roubaix cobbles: ‘I’m happy with my skills, but physically it’s so demanding’
Lizzie Deignan said she’s comfortable with her abilities on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, but added she was surprised by how physically demanding they are.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mavic will not provide neutral service at the Tour de France for first time since 1977
Mavic will no longer be providing the neutral service at the Tour de France, bringing the 44-year-old tradition to an end.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Just imagine it rains that day...': Riders react to Paris-Roubaix cancellation
Many were looking forward to an October edition of the Hell of the North
By Jonny Long •