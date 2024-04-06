Lotte Kopecky sprints to Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory from six-rider group

World champion takes long-awaited win over the harsh French cobbles

Lotte Kopecky at Paris-Roubaix 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Lotte Kopecky sprinted to victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday afternoon, claiming SD-Worx Protime's first title in the race. 

The world champion was active throughout the 148.5km event, leading into the first cobbled sector and closing down moves throughout the day. Kopecky came into the velodrome in a six-rider group, and dashed from behind to beat Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) over the line. 

