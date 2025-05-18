Demi Vollering crushes rivals on final stage to claim overall victory at Itzulia Women

FDJ-suez rider wins the race for the third time after Mischa Bredewold was victorious in the opening two stages

Vollering attack Itzulia women 2025
Vollering attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb to solo to victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

Demi Vollering (FDJ-suez) has won the three-day Itzulia Women after attacking on the final climb of the race and taking the decisive stage in dominant fashion.

Vollering needed to overcome a 19 second deficit on overnight leader Mischa Bredwold after the SD Worx-ProTime rider had won the first two stages on Friday and Saturday.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

