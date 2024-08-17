Polka Dot jersey Justine Ghekiere conquers Tour de France Femmes stage 7 as Niewiadoma holds onto yellow

Belgian victorious from breakaway, Vollering and Niewiadoma in stalemate in first Alpine battle

Justine Ghekiere Tour de France Femmes stage 7
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published
in News

Polka dot jersey leader Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance - Soudal) roared to victory on stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift as the race hit the alps.

Ghekiere was the only survivor from an early breakaway of six. She attacked the group on the penultimate climb of the day and held off the fast finishing favourites to take the biggest win of her career.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

