Cédrine Kerbaol powers to stage six win at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the first ever French victory

Kasia Niewiadoma maintained her lead in the yellow jersey on an action-filled day in north-east France

Cédrine Kerbaol celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Cédrine Kerbaol made history on stage six of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, taking France's first ever victory at the race.

The Ceratizit-WNT rider, white jersey winner in 2023, attacked over the top of the final climb, descended at high-speed on a technical course, and hung on to take a famous memorable victory on Friday.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

