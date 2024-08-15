Yellow jersey Demi Vollering involved in high-speed crash at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The Dutch rider hit the deck at 6.3km to go on Thursday

Demi Vollering
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Yellow jersey holder Demi Vollering was involved in a high-speed crash on stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Thursday, being distanced as a result.

The incident, which happened at about 6.3km to go meant that Vollering of SD Worx-Protime lost time on general classification, and the overall lead. Her teammate, Blanka Vas, won the stage, as Vollering dropped to ninth on GC.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

