‘When Puck participates, she only wants one thing: to win’ – Puck Pieterse takes Tour de France Femmes by storm in her first-ever stage race

Three days in, the 21-year-old has a stage win and is leading two classifications—not bad for someone who, by her own admission, is still “just feeling it out” on the road

Puck Pieterse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Imagine lining up for your first-ever stage race, and it happens to be the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift - the biggest women’s cycling race in the world.

But rather than intimidated by the grandeur of it all, Dutch cyclist Puck Pieterse is taking the Tour by storm, attacking the race favourites and sprinting to a photo finish on Stage 4 to take a stage win and the lead in two classifications — not bad for someone who, by her own admission, is still “just feeling it out” on the road

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

