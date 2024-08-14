Puck Pieterse pips Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint to win stage four of the Tour de France Femmes

Versatile Dutchwoman claims first road victory of her career

Puck Pieterse at the Tour de France Femmes
Cyclo-cross and mountain bike star Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) claimed her first-ever road victory on Wednesday, beating Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) in a photo-finish on stage four of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The 22-year-old came into the finale in Liège as part of a trio with the defending champion and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM). With 300m to go, she jumped ahead of her rivals, holding off Vollering over the line. 

