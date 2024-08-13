'Dreams come true quite fast these days': Charlotte Kool sprints to second victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Charlotte Kool sprinted to her second consecutive victory at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Tuesday morning, outpowering Lorena Wiebes in Rotterdam on stage two.

After taking advantage of Wiebes' mechanical problems to take the opening stage on Monday, Tuesday's win proved that Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL had the speed to beat her SD Worx-Protime rival in ordinary circumstances too.

