Kim Le Court sprints to victory on Tour Femmes stage five and takes yellow from Marianne Vos

The peloton was shattered across a tough final 30km with multiple climbs

Kim Le Court wins stage five Tour de France Femmes 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Kim Le Court won stage five of the Tour de France Femmes in Guéret after a tough final 30 kilometres that decimated the bunch.

The AG Insurance-Soudal rider was the first rider home from an elite lead group that formed over the final climbs and included Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) among others.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1