Kim Le Court powers to victory on stage one of Tour of Britain Women after escaping with Kristen Faulkner

Mauritian takes race lead in Redcar after attacking with 37km to go in North Yorkshire

Kim Le Court celebrates out-sprinting Kristen Faulkner at the end of stage one of the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Kim Le Court out-sprinted Kristen Faulkner on stage one of the Tour of Britain Women after the duo escaped on the final classified climb of the day.

The AG Insurance-Soudal and EF Education-Oatly riders distanced everyone else on Langburn's Bank, 37km from the finish in Redcar, and the chase behind was not enough to bring them back.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling.