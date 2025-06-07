‘She's a fighter’ - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner crashes out of Tour of Britain Women lead

American loses more than three minutes on stage three

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
published

It was a tough day for overnight race leader Kristen Faulkner on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women as the EF Education-Oatly leader faded out of overall contention after suffering crashes and mechanicals during the stage around the Scottish Borders.

The 143km stage was the hardest of the whole race with five categorised climbs and teams wanted to take advantage early on. FDJ-Suez pushed on over the first climb of the day up to Scott’s View and continued over the top. As the pace ramped up, Faulkner had her first issue of the day; a mechanical leading to a long chase back.

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

