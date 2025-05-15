Olympic road champion Kristen Faulkner set to ride Tour of Britain Women

European champion Lorena Wiebes also among early names announced for June event

Kristen Faulkner
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Olympic road and track gold medallist Kristen Faulkner is set to ride the Tour of Britain Women next month.

The 32-year-old American is one of a handful of star names confirmed for the four-day stage race, organised by British Cycling, which kicks off on 5 June in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.